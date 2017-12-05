You are here

Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust, First Reit to hold EGMs on Dec 20

Tue, Dec 05, 2017 - 8:17 AM
LIPPO Malls Indonesia Retail Trust (LMIR Trust) and First Real Estate Investment Trust (First Reit) will be holding two separate extraordinary general meetings (EGMs) on Dec 20.

The trusts said in Singapore Exchange filings before the market opened on Tuesday that the agenda will include the seeking of approval for a proposed joint acquisition with First Reit of an integrated development, comprising a hospital component known as Siloam Hospitals Yogyakarta and a retail mall component known as Lippo Plaza Jogja (LPJ) from vendor PT Mulia Citra Abadi.

The agenda also includes getting unitholders' approval for the grant of the LPJ Master Leases to the LPJ Master Lessees, and for Yogyakarta IndoCo to take over the mall-related tenancy agreements in relation to LPJ.

In addition, LMIR Trust's EGM, which will be held at 9.30am on Dec 20, will be discussing the proposed Kediri Town Square acquisition from PT Prima Gerbang Persada.

First Reit will hold its EGM at 2.30pm on Dec 20.

LMIR Trust last closed unchanged at S$0.415 on Monday, while First Reit closed one cent lower at S$1.37 on Monday.
