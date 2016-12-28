LQS Construction sues Mencast

Construction firm LQS Construction is suing energy services provider Mencast Holdings and its wholly owned subsidiary Mencast Marine (MMPL) for S$3.3 million, the alleged balance related to a contract for the construction of an office building.

CONSTRUCTION firm LQS Construction is suing energy services provider Mencast Holdings and its wholly owned subsidiary Mencast Marine (MMPL) for S$3.3 million, the alleged balance related to a contract for the construction of an office building.

However, the suit was without merit as mainboard-listed Mencast is not a party to the building contract based on preliminary legal advice, the company announced on Wednesday.

LQS Construction is the main contractor for the construction of the office building at Penjuru Road and MMPL is the employer.

Mencast's lawyers are still reviewing the claim against MMPL and will advise the company on all necessary measures to resist and refute LQS Construction's claims in the suit, the announcement said.