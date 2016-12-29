You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Lum Chang unit sells London hotel

Tuesday, December 27, 2016 - 09:33
by
angelat@sph.com.sg

30191441 - 10_12_2013 - rblum11.jpg
Lum Chang Holdings said on Tuesday that its subsidiary has sold a hotel located at 52 to 57 Princes Square, London, for £13.78 million (about S$24.47 million).
PHOTO: LUM CHANG

LUM Chang Holdings said on Tuesday that its subsidiary has sold a hotel located at 52 to 57 Princes Square, London, for £13.78 million (about S$24.47 million).

On Dec 23, Lum Chang subsidiary Lum Chang Orion agreed to sell 11.4 million shares in Pembridge Palace Holdco to ITC Investment & Technology Group Companies. Pembridge Palace owns the freehold interest in the London hotel.

The transaction is expected to generate a net gain of £2.6 million.

Lum Chang said that the sale was an opportunity "to realise its investments". The proceeds will be used to fund future investments of the company and its subsidiaries.

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Reits still offer refuge from global volatility
2 Changes in Singapore's permanent secretary appointments
3 More changes to Companies Act proposed
4 AusGroup flags potential event of default
5 Amos Yee detained by US immigration officials
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening