You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

LY Corp posts 17.8% rise in FY17 net profit

Mon, Mar 12, 2018 - 7:03 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

MALAYSIAN furniture maker LY Corporation on Monday posted a 17.8 per cent increase in full-year net profit to RM51.2 million (S$17.2 million) from RM43.4 million last year, on the back of higher revenue.

A one-tier, tax exempt dividend of 0.78 Singapore cent has been declared for the period, compared to no dividend in the preceding year.

The company was incorporated in Singapore in October 2016, and made its debut on the Singapore Exchange's Catalist board on Jan 31 this year, at 28.5 Singapore cents apiece. Prior to its listing, LY Corporation also undertook a restructuring exercise to "streamline the group's corporate structure".

On Jan 16, the company's 40 million shares were sub-divided into 426,720,000 shares in a share split. An additional 62,424,200 shares were issued on Jan 29 in connection with its initial public offering.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Assuming that the group's restructuring exercise and share split had been completed as at Jan 1, 2016, earnings per share (EPS) for FY17 would be 10.46 sen, up from 8.88 sen last year.

However, excluding these events, EPS stood at 1.28 sen in FY17, compared to 1.09 sen the previous year.

For fiscal year 2017, the group's revenue was up by 22 per cent to RM350.6 million, mainly due to greater sales of its 40-ft containers, as demand from the US rose, LY Corporation said.

The group added that there was an "increase in the average selling price per 40-ft container from RM51,000 in FY16 to RM53,000 in FY17", due to a hike in the selling prices of certain furniture models.

Shares in LY Corporation traded down 1.59 per cent, or 0.5 Singapore cent to 31 Singapore cents apiece on Monday.

Companies & Markets

Sunright's half-year net profit rises 38% to S$3.27m

LifeBrandz unit proposes to buy Ramen Champion for S$4m

GSS Energy announces new dividend policy

Anwell Technologies to wind up and delist from SGX

JEP Holdings proposes share consolidation exercise

LTC Corporation offer 'fair and reasonable': independent adviser

Editor's Choice

BT_20180312_ANGSGX12YUMG_3345648.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX eyes global partnerships, growth beyond IPOs

BT_20180312_JLINDO_3345652.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Banking & Finance

Indosuez aims for 8-10% AUM growth in Asia

BP_CARPARK_120318_1.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Transport

Changes to parking provisions will be shot in the arm for car-lite vision

Most Read

1 3 biggest property agencies band together to form online platform for agents, consumers
2 Changes to parking provisions will be shot in the arm for car-lite vision
3 Grab launches region's first bike-sharing marketplace
4 Park Place Residences to launch final 219 units for sale on Apr 7
5 Perennial to buy Pontiac unit's 50% stake in Capitol Singapore for S$528m
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

yaohui-mrera-0790.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Real Estate

3 biggest property agencies band together to form online platform for agents, consumers

Park Place Residences.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Park Place Residences.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Real Estate

Park Place Residences to launch final 219 units for sale on Apr 7

BP_SALE_120318_82.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's retail sales drop 8.4% in January on Chinese New Year effect

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening