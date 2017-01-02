You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
TOPLINE

Making inroads into new markets

Y3 Technologies looks for new growth by expanding overseas and investing in new capabilities.
Monday, January 2, 2017 - 05:50
by
soonwl@sph.com.sg@SoonWeilunBT

BT_20170102_WLTOPLINE_2670944.jpg
Mr Dragon (left) and Zhang Guo Hua, general manager of Chongqing Transport Holdings Group, sealing their joint-venture agreement at a signing ceremony in December.

SINGAPORE-BASED logistics technology solutions provider Y3 Technologies took quite a few gambles in December 2015, starting with a decision by its current chief executive officer, Marc Dragon, 44, to uproot himself and his family from here and relocate to Shanghai.

He then made frequent

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Reits still offer refuge from global volatility
2 More changes to Companies Act proposed
3 Rising global economic tide may not lift Singapore's boat
4 The model behind HK MTR's gold standard
5 Companies downbeat about 2017 prospects: SBF survey
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening