Mapletree Industrial Trust posts 0.4% rise in Q3 DPU

Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - 19:32
by
lynkhoo@sph.com.sg

MAPLETREE Industrial Trust on Tuesday posted a 0.4 per cent rise in distribution per unit (DPU) to 2.83 Singapore cents for the third quarter ended Dec 31, 2016.
Gross revenue grew 1.4 per cent from a year ago to S$84.45 million while net property income rose 2.5 per cent to S$63.43 million.

The improved year-on-year performance was driven by higher rental rates achieved across all property segments as well as revenue contribution from Phase One of the BTS development for Hewlett-Packard, but partly offset by lower portfolio occupancy.

