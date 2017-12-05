Mapletree Logistics Trust to sell Malaysia property for S$9.2m

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
THE manager of Mapletree Logistics Trust said on Tuesday the trust plans to sell a property in Malaysia for about S$9.2 million.
The property is located within the Senai Industrial Estate in Johor, and is an air-conditioned single-storey warehouse with an annexed two-storey office building. It has a gross floor area of 11,494 sq m.
