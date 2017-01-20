You are here
STOCKS
Market quiet ahead of Trump inauguration
But STI rebounds from three days of losses, with contributions from banks, Singtel and Jardine stable
A QUIET session on Thursday ended with the Straits Times Index (STI) rebounding from three days of losses, rising eight points to 3,008.22. The broad market recorded 224 rises versus 194 falls amid turnover of 1.9 billion units worth S$963 million.
Investors were said to be waiting for
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg