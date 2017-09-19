You are here
STOCKS
Market recoups half of fortnight's losses
Banks contributed the most to STI's recovery but overall turnover was low at 1.7b units worth S$1.07b
A 60-point rise in the Dow futures, a robust session in Hong Kong that saw the Hang Seng close at a 27-month high and strong domestic export numbers in Singapore on Monday combined to send the Straits Times Index 32.29 points up to 3,241.85, after it had dropped 69 points over the previous two
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg