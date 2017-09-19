You are here

Market recoups half of fortnight's losses

Banks contributed the most to STI's recovery but overall turnover was low at 1.7b units worth S$1.07b
Tue, Sep 19, 2017 - 5:50 AM
A 60-point rise in the Dow futures, a robust session in Hong Kong that saw the Hang Seng close at a 27-month high and strong domestic export numbers in Singapore on Monday combined to send the Straits Times Index 32.29 points up to 3,241.85, after it had dropped 69 points over the previous two

