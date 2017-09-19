You are here

SIAS 8th SINGAPORE CORPORATE GOVERNANCE WEEK 2017

Maximising profit and purpose go hand in hand

Corporate culture seen as a key ingredient in delivering long-term sustainable performance
Tue, Sep 19, 2017 - 5:50 AM
BESIDES maximising profitability, pursuing purpose have to go hand in hand to ensure the sustainability of a company for the long term, and establishing a proper corporate culture is one of the keys to achieving that.

Speakers and panelists shared that on the first day of

