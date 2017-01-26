You are here
MBC 1 acquisition boosts MCT's Q3 DPU
DPU for Q3 FY2017 is up 9.6% year-on-year, surpassing trust manager's forecast
Singapore
LED by its accretive acquisition of Mapletree Business City 1 (MBC 1), Mapletree Commercial Trust (MCT) achieved a 9.6 per cent year-on-year increase in distribution per unit (DPU) to 2.28 Singapore cents for the third quarter ended Dec 31, 2016.
The acquisition of MBC 1
