MDR revises issue price of rights-cum-warrants issue

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Singapore
MDR, which distributes and sells mobile devices and services, announced on Tuesday revised terms of its proposed rights-cum-warrants issue, which had previously been rejected by the Singapore Exchange (SGX).
In its revised form, the issue will offer up to some 25 billion
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo