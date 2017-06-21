You are here

mm2 Asia gets in-principle approval from SGX for listing transfer to mainboard

Tuesday, June 20, 2017 - 19:34
by
soonwl@sph.com.sg@SoonWeilunBT

CATALIST-LISTED mm2 Asia has gotten a nod from Singapore's bourse operator to transfer its listing to the mainboard.

The film and TV content producer said on Tuesday evening that Singapore Exchange (SGX) has given in-principle approval for the transfer.

Final approval is still subject to its compliance with mainboard's listing requirements, an immediate announcement of the proposed transfer, and shareholders' approval. Written undertakings and confirmation from relevant parties will also have to be produced.

mm2 Asia's counter was down by one Singapore cent, or 1.71 per cent, to close at S$0.575 on Tuesday before the announcement.

