You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Morningstar gets financial adviser's licence

Friday, February 3, 2017 - 11:13
by
melissat@sph.com.sg@MelissaTanBT

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore has granted a financial adviser's licence to Morningstar Investment Adviser Singapore, Morningstar said in a press release on Friday.

Morningstar Investment Adviser Singapore can now provide investment advice through publications, thematic reports, and individual analyst reports on securities to the local market through Morningstar websites and products, it said.

Morningstar Investment Adviser Singapore is part of independent investment research provider Morningstar, listed on the Nasdaq in the United States.
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Keppel Corp to sell entire 49.99% stake in GE Keppel for S$24.6m
2 Stocks to watch: SembMarine, Keppel Corp, International Healthway Corp
3 JLL argues for a new property tax in place of ABSD
4 Massive impairment by Ezra's subsea JV partners clouds its future (Amended)
5 Proposed strata rule changes a nod to governance and transparency
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening