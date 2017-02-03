Morningstar gets financial adviser's licence

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore has granted a financial adviser's licence to Morningstar Investment Adviser Singapore, Morningstar said in a press release on Friday.

Morningstar Investment Adviser Singapore can now provide investment advice through publications, thematic reports, and individual analyst reports on securities to the local market through Morningstar websites and products, it said.

Morningstar Investment Adviser Singapore is part of independent investment research provider Morningstar, listed on the Nasdaq in the United States.