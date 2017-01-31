You are here
Natural Cool board urges against ouster move
Shareholders advised not to back bid to remove directors and appoint new ones at upcoming EGM; move could also scupper proposed divestment of O&G exploration firm
Singapore
THE majority of Natural Cool's board have advised shareholders to vote against resolutions to oust them at an upcoming extraordinary general meeting (EGM).
Shareholders Ong Mun Wah and Edi Ng are convening the EGM and want to remove Joseph Ang and other directors from the
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg