New Silkroutes looks like it's on recovery route

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
GIVEN the caution currently shrouding the market because of North Korea's belligerence towards its neighbours, volume in the warrants segment has dried up considerably. On Friday for example, only seven company-issued warrants were traded, with our most recent feature, SHS's warrants, the most
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal