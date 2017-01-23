Nicholas Chua promoted at Ho Bee Land

NICHOLAS Chua Wee-Chern has been promoted to group director (business development) at Ho Bee Land. He was formerly associate director at the property group.

Mr Chua, 41, is the son of Ho Bee board chairman, group CEO and substantial shareholder Chua Thian Poh.

In a filing with Singapore Exchange on Monday, Ho Bee said: "The promotion was recommended by the executive directors and board chairman/group CEO in recognition of Mr Nicholas Chua's contributions to the growth of the group's business over the past few years."

In his new role, Mr Chua "assumes a higher level of authority and responsibility in sussing out investment and development opportunities locally and overseas".

The position is a non-board appointment, Ho Bee added.