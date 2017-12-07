Nintendo opens games to rival console for the first time with Nvidia in China

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Tokyo
FOR the first time ever, Nintendo Co's games will be playable on gaming hardware that wasn't made by the Japanese company.
In a new initiative limited to China, Nintendo has begun distributing classic Wii and Gamecube titles through Nvidia Corp's gaming tablet Shield, the
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo