Noble Group receives notice of 1st bond default; gathers support for restructuring deal

Thu, Mar 22, 2018 - 8:26 AM
UPDATED Thu, Mar 22, 2018 - 9:01 AM
Noble Group on Thursday morning said it has received notice of default from the trustee of its US$379 million 3.625 per cent bonds.
PHOTO: REUTERS

NOBLE Group on Thursday morning said it has received notice of default from the trustee of its US$379 million 3.625 per cent bonds.

The company has halted trading of its shares on the Singapore Exchange pending an announcement.

This comes after the company announced last Friday that it will not be paying the principal and interest on these bonds which had been due on March 20, nor the coupon due on its 2020 notes that it has already missed.

The embattled commodity trader said that the terms of its restructuring support agreement (RSA) with creditors provide for a standstill, which means creditors who have signed or acceded to the deal will refrain from taking any action against the company with respect to their claims.

Noble has received support from holders of 50 per cent of the company's existing senior claims, which include claims in respect of its 2018 notes, 2022 notes, 6.75 per cent notes due 2020 and the company's revolving credit facility.

However, it is not clear how much of the 2018 bond this group holds.

The company said in an exchange filing on Thursday that it expects more creditors to come on board the RSA, giving further support to the standstill in respect of its senior debts.

This latest development follows a tumultuous week for Noble. The company's founder, non-executive director and chairman emeritus Richard Elman, 77, resigned from the board with immediate effect on Wednesday - after news broke that the company and several executives including Mr Elman are being sued by a substantial shareholder.

Major shareholder Goldilocks Investment is accusing Noble of inflating profits to raise money. The commodity trader has said that it "believes the allegations in the lawsuit... to be unfounded and intends to vigorously resist them if served".

