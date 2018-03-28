You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Noble not making interest payment due March 29 for US$1.1b revolving credit facility

Wed, Mar 28, 2018 - 8:32 AM
leemx@sph.com.sg@LeeMeixianBT

THE board of commodities merchant Noble Group on Wednesday said that under the terms of the restructuring support agreement (RSA), the company will not make the interest payment due March 29, 2018 for its US$1.1 billion unsecured revolving credit facility.

This is because the restructuring of all the group's unsecured indebtedness under agreement requires it to address the amounts due under the revolving credit facility along with all of Noble's other unsecured indebtedness.

It said that this decision was made based on advice from the group's legal and financial advisers, and that Noble had also consulted "extensively" with its group of creditors.

In an update on its financial restructuring, Noble said that ING Bank, as an existing trade finance provider and fronting bank, has received credit approval and has acceded to the RSA.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Noble has also received acceptances from consenting creditors representing 55 per cent of existing senior claims. Noble added that feedback from existing senior creditors to date has been "positive" and it expects creditors' participation in the RSA to "meaningfully increase" between now and the deadline for existing senior creditors to become backstop lenders.

The deadline for subscribing to participate in the new money debt has been extended to April 11, 2018.

Noble said: "ING's support as a fronting bank is instrumental for the availability of the new US$600 million three-year committed trade finance facility to support the operations of New Noble post restructuring.

"The group is also in active dialogue with third parties interested in extending additional trade finance and hedging facilities to Noble in the interim period prior to completion of the restructuring.

"These facilities are expected to facilitate the transition of operations to 'business as usual' and allow Noble to take advantage of the significant commercial opportunities that lie ahead."

Editor's Choice

BT_20180328_SWDELIVERY26_3369622.jpg
Mar 28, 2018
Consumer

Bittersweet taste of food delivery apps

FILES-US-IT-POLITICS-MEDIA-FACEBOOK-193918.jpg
Mar 28, 2018
Government & Economy

A Facebook lesson for startups and data-driven firms

BP_print5_2 reuters.jpg
Mar 28, 2018
Opinion

For a merger to succeed, don't forget the people

Most Read

1 Grab buys Uber's South-east Asia business; Uber gets 27.5% stake in Grab
2 Competition Commission says not received notification from Grab, Uber on South-east Asia merger
3 315 units of The Tapestry in Tampines snapped up
4 Uber's exit a reminder to startups: you can't burn cash indefinitely
5 315 units of CDL's new project The Tapestry sold at launch
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20180328_SWDELIVERY26_3369622.jpg
Mar 28, 2018
Consumer

Bittersweet taste of food delivery apps

FILES-US-IT-POLITICS-MEDIA-FACEBOOK-193918.jpg
Mar 28, 2018
Government & Economy

A Facebook lesson for startups and data-driven firms

BP_print5_2 reuters.jpg
Mar 28, 2018
Opinion

For a merger to succeed, don't forget the people

bp_sia_270318_39.jpg
Mar 28, 2018
Transport

SIA planning new seats for the 777-9

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening