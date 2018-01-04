Olam CEO joins board committee on sustainability

OLAM International chief executive Sunny Verghese will join its corporate responsibility and sustainability committee, which is one of its board committees.

Mr Verghese will replace chief operating officer Shekhar Anantharaman in that committee.

At the same time, Mr Anantharaman will replace Mr Verghese in the board risk committee.

Olam has also appointed Yap Chee Keong as a member of the capital and investment committee.

The appointments take effect from Jan 4.