You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Olam's free float back above 10% mark

Mon, Apr 02, 2018 - 9:27 PM
kaiyiw@sph.com.sg@WongKaiYiBT

GLOBAL commodities trader Olam International announced late Monday that the company's free float has been restored to 10.27 per cent, after the vesting and release of restricted share awards and performance share awards granted under the Olam Share Grant Plan.

A total of some 11.04 million shares were released today, Olam said, consisting of 855,394 shares released to non-public shareholders and 10,183,883 shares released to public shareholders.

Back on Nov 17, 2017, Olam announced that as a result of the issuance of new shares, the percentage of its shares held in public hands had fallen below 10 per cent to approximately 9.31 per cent.

The counter closed two Singapore cents down to S$2.32 on Monday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

SGX calls for immediate resignation of Midas Holdings executives

SGX flags possible regulatory breaches at YuuZoo Corp, issues compliance notice

Qualitas Medical eyes listing on SGX mainboard

Clearbridge Health acquires 85% stake in medical aesthetics clinic for S$5.5m

Ezra gets nod from US Bankruptcy Court for cross-border protocol on bankruptcy proceedings

Metalmaker Miyoshi partners Chinese automaker to develop 5-door electric car

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_020418_6.jpg
Apr 2, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore has room for new derivatives exchanges

BT_20180402_LSMAYKE28_3375106.jpg
Apr 2, 2018
Banking & Finance

Maybank Kim Eng aims to be top investment bank in Asean

BT_20180402_MQTSMP_3375112.jpg
Apr 2, 2018
Companies & Markets

Law firm sharpening its edge in digital age

Most Read

1 From flying fighter jets to taking S'pore MMA to new heights
2 Airbnb for cars is here and rental car giants are not happy
3 Tiong Seng, Ocean Sky snag Cairnhill Heights for S$73m, below initial asking price
4 URA private home price index rises 3.1% in Q1 2018, steepest q-o-q gain since Q2 2010
5 Are Reits worth considering when rates rise?
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SGcondo_020418_46.jpg
Apr 2, 2018
Real Estate

URA private home price index rises 3.1% in Q1 2018, steepest q-o-q gain since Q2 2010

BP_SGcondo_020418_46.jpg
Apr 2, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

mfg.JPG
Apr 2, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's manufacturing activity grows for 19th straight month in March

Apr 2, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX calls for immediate resignation of Midas Holdings executives

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening