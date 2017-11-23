You are here
LEAN ENTERPRISE DEVELOPMENT SCHEME
Oneberry adds byte to security sector
Its tech solutions cut need for manual jobs and are resulting in a 25% productivity gain at JTC
LABORIOUS. Tedious. Mun-dane. If these are words you associate with the job of a security guard, think again.
Thanks to advancements in technology, jobs in the security sector are getting an overhaul. Forget the tiresome patrols and dull visitor check-in kiosks; these days, facilities can
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg