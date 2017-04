OUE Realty's deemed stake in International Healthway Corporation has gone up to 86.16 per cent from 57.6 per cent on April 13, 2017, it said in a filing to the Singapore Exchange.

Its deemed interest has increased from 955.67 million shares to 1.43 billion shares.

OUE Realty is the holding company of property developer OUE.