Outgoing StarHub CEO reduces stake in telco from 0.08% to 0.03%

OUTGOING StarHub chief executive Tan Tong Hai has pared down his stake in the telco, according to a filing with the Singapore Exchange on Thursday.

He whittled his interest from 0.0828 per cent down to 0.0307 per cent in two separate market transactions on Tuesday.

The value of the deals came to S$2.55 million altogether, with 600,000 shares sold at S$2.84 apiece and another 300,000 shares sold at S$2.83 apiece.

Mr Tan, whose May 2018 departure was announced on Nov 17, is left with 531,424 ordinary shares in StarHub.

The counter closed down S$0.03, or 1.04 per cent, at S$2.85, before the news of the share disposal.