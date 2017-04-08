You are here
Panasonic opens global HQ for refrigeration unit in Singapore
HQ to align business and manufacturing side of refrigeration compressor business; company to also adopt smart technology
Singapore
PANASONIC Corporation opened the global headquarters for its Refrigeration Compressor Business Unit (RCBU) in Bedok on Friday, amid its push to equip its manufacturing facility with "smart" technology.
This is the first time the company has relocated a business unit
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg