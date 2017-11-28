You are here
Perennial China Investments incorporates fellow subsidiary
INTEGRATED real estate and healthcare company Perennial Real Estate Holdings Ltd (Perennial) announced on Tuesday that its Perennial China Investments Holdings subsidiary has incorporated another of the group's wholly-owned subsidiaries, Peng Xi (Beijing) Eldercare Co Ltd.
Peng Xi, which has a registered capital of 100 million yuan (S$20.4 million), is an eldercare and retirement home developer and manager in China.
Perennial shares ended S$0.005 or 0.6 per cent up at S$0.845 on Tuesday.