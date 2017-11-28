You are here

Perennial China Investments incorporates fellow subsidiary

Tue, Nov 28, 2017 - 7:53 PM
INTEGRATED real estate and healthcare company Perennial Real Estate Holdings Ltd (Perennial) announced on Tuesday that its Perennial China Investments Holdings subsidiary has incorporated another of the group's wholly-owned subsidiaries, Peng Xi (Beijing) Eldercare Co Ltd.

Peng Xi, which has a registered capital of 100 million yuan (S$20.4 million), is an eldercare and retirement home developer and manager in China.

Perennial shares ended S$0.005 or 0.6 per cent up at S$0.845 on Tuesday.

