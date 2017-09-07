Pressure mounts on ISDA committee to end Noble's credit default swap impasse

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Hong Kong
PRESSURE is building on an International Swaps & Derivatives Association (ISDA) panel of investors and bankers to end Noble Group Ltd's credit default swap (CDS) impasse.
ISDA's determinations committee was scheduled to meet on Wednesday to reconsider whether Noble
