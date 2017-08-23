Pros and cons of Cosco's proposed asset sale

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
THE shipping, offshore maritime, oil and gas sectors have been suffering the effects of a very daunting market conditions amidst an unprecedented and protracted industry downturn. The effect of the downturn has seen billions wiped out from the market capitalisation of these companies. Some of
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal