Qian Hu looks for a bite of bigger edible fish pie
The mainboard-listed group has invested S$600,000 in a new facility in Hainan, China
ORNAMENTAL fish service provider Qian Hu Corporation is planning to diversify into edible fish farming in China. The group announced this on Thursday as it posted a fourth-quarter profit of S$36,000, a reversal from its loss of S$198,000 a year ago.
The edible fish market
