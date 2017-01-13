You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Qian Hu looks for a bite of bigger edible fish pie

The mainboard-listed group has invested S$600,000 in a new facility in Hainan, China
Friday, January 13, 2017 - 05:50
by
sandrea@sph.com.sg@AndreaSohBT

BT_20170113_ASQIANHU13_2689417.jpg
A Qian Hu staff member in Hainan farm holding a garoupa. Qian Hu Corporation plans to diversify into edible fish farming, a market that it says is much larger than ornamental fish.

Singapore

ORNAMENTAL fish service provider Qian Hu Corporation is planning to diversify into edible fish farming in China. The group announced this on Thursday as it posted a fourth-quarter profit of S$36,000, a reversal from its loss of S$198,000 a year ago.

The edible fish market

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Personal computer sales fall for fifth year in a row
2 Financial firms in Singapore must now establish tax residency status of customers: Iras
3 Low Keng Huat makes highest bid for popular site at Perumal Road
4 Mapletree Investments launches perpetual, first SG$ bond sale in 2017
5 JTC gives O&M lessees and tenants rental rebates of 3-10% for 2017
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening