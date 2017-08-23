Quantedge Global Fund is top performer with 21% gain

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Singapore
THE US$1.45 billion Quantedge Global Fund gained 21 per cent this year, ranking it as the top performer in its category as similar strategies have posted losses.
The fund, which uses quantitative models to bet on global macro themes, added 6.8 per cent in July, helped by
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal