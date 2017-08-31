Revenue, debt revamp boost for Swee Hong

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Singapore
INCREASED progress of ongoing projects, together with a successful debt restructuring, lifted the results of construction player Swee Hong for its full financial year ended June 30.
Net profit was S$30.2 million for FY2017, a reversal from a net loss for the previous year
