You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Rotary bags two contracts worth over US$120m

It will build storage tanks for oil refineries of Emirates National Oil Co and Thai Oil Public Co
Wednesday, April 12, 2017 - 05:50
by
sandrea@sph.com.sg@AndreaSohBT

Singapore

ROTARY Engineering has secured two projects worth more than US$120 million in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Thailand to provide engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services for tank storage projects.

The tank storage projects are for the oil refineries of

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Singapore High Court cuts jail terms for Kong Hee and 5 City Harvest Church leaders
2 AGC file criminal reference with Court of Appeal over City Harvest Church verdict
3 Ital Auto to be new importer for Maserati
4 After SGX exit, OSIM heads for HK listing as V3 Group
5 Ron Sim applies to list V3 in Hong Kong
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening