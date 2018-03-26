You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Rowsley inks S$130m credit facility agreement

Mon, Mar 26, 2018 - 8:10 AM
lynkhoo@sph.com.sg@LynetteKhooBT

ROWSLEY Ltd said it has entered into a facility agreement for S$130 million of new credit facilities.

These comprise a S$100 million 18-month term loan facility and a S$30 million revolving loan facility with Malayan Banking Berhad, Singapore Branch.

The term loan will be used to redeem the S$100 million 6.5 per cent notes due on Tuesday, which was issued by the company under its S$500 million multi-currency medium-term note programme established in 2014. Following the redemption and cancellation of the notes on such due date, there will be no outstanding notes.

The revolving loan facility will be used to fund working capital requirements, business expansion, acquisition and any other investments related to the healthcare industry, the real estate industry and the hospitality industry, Rowsley said on Monday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Singapore Airlines looking to deploy new Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner on Nagoya, Fukuoka flights

HLH to sell hotel in Cambodia mixed-use project for S$15.7m

Trade chambers plan to fly the Singapore flag abroad

Singapore startup rings up GST refunds on mobile

Changi helps youths spread their wings

Keystone Cable focuses on regional growth

Editor's Choice

BT_20180326_SWCHANGI2_3365544.jpg
Mar 26, 2018
Company of Good
Companies & Markets

Changi helps youths spread their wings

BP_MAS_260318_5.jpg
Mar 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Caution the watchword as US-China trade tensions hang over MAS policy

BT_20180326_SHTAP51KT_3365706.jpg
Mar 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

315 units of The Tapestry in Tampines snapped up

Most Read

1 M1 rolls out mobile consumer discounts for Jurong residents who switch to Keppel Electric in Open Electricity Market pilot
2 Stocks to watch: Noble, Midas, Raffles Education, Mirach Energy, Genting Singapore
3 315 units of CDL's new project The Tapestry sold at launch
4 Facing labour shortfall, Japan firms turn to refugees
5 Noble Group's week from hell gets worse as huge lawsuit hits
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_MAS_260318_5.jpg
Mar 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Caution the watchword as US-China trade tensions hang over MAS policy

BT_20180326_ABTAC26_3365701.jpg
Mar 26, 2018
SME

Trade chambers plan to fly the Singapore flag abroad

BT_20180326_YOWEWORKQ49Q_3365542.jpg
Mar 26, 2018
Real Estate

WeWork to open offices in four regional cities as part of Asian push

BP_DOW_260318_6.jpg
Mar 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Trump slump back in focus, Dow in correction territory

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening