Roxy Pacific announces changes in management team

ROXY-PACIFIC Holdings announced after trading hours on Friday a slew of changes in roles and designations of its management team to "meet ongoing changes and demands in the property industry".

Current managing director Chris Teo Hong Yeow is redesignated to become the new deputy CEO, while current chief financial officer Koh Seng Geok is redesignated to become deputy CEO.

Director of finance Shermin Chan Poh Choo will be the new group financial controller.

In addition, Teo Hong Hee, who is currently senior director (HR & Admin), will change his role to become senior executive to CEO Office (talent and culture)

Teo Hong Wee, who is senior director (Development), will change his role to become senior executive to CEO Office (special projects).