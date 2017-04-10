You are here

Roxy-Pacific finds buyers for Sydney office building for A$158m

Monday, April 10, 2017
Roxy-Pacific Holdings on Monday announced that its subsidiary, Roxy-Pacific Goulburn, has signed a heads of agreement with investment firm I-Prosperity Group and private firm Toga D&C to sell them its freehold office building at 59 Goulburn Street in Sydney, Australia.
The consideration is A$158 million (S$166.3 million).

The sale was jointly marketed by Jones Lang LaSalle (NSW) and Colliers International (NSW). It remains subject to the findings of the due diligence exercise to be carried out by the buyers, as well as further definitive sale agreements.

Roxy-Pacific said it will announce any material developments as and when appropriate. Its shares last traded at S$0.52 on April 4.

