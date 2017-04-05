You are here

S i2i updates on loss and profit in financial statements for Q4, FY2016

Wednesday, April 5, 2017 - 08:56
In a filing to Singapore Exchange, S i2i said the difference arose mainly because of an additional provision of S$1.45 million for impairment against a loan receivable consequent to the dismissal of the company's application to set aside the issuance of shares by a borrower.
S i2i announced on Wednesday there is a difference in some figures in its audited and unaudited financial statements for the fourth quarter of 2016 and financial year 2016.

As a result, the group's net loss in the audited statement for Q4 2016 is S$1.8 million, widening from the loss of S$365,000 in the unaudited statement. For FY2016, the group's net profit is S$462,000 in the audited statement, down from S$1.89 million in the unaudited statement.

