You are here
Samsonite launches multi-brand online store
Brand's website sales could rise to 30% of total, says Singapore GM
Singapore
SAMSONITE, the world's largest branded-luggage maker, is on a journey to space - cyberspace, that is.
It is launching its multi-brand portal on Monday, immediately targeting 5 per cent of its business there.
Samsonite Singapore general manager Satish Peerubandi
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg