Samsonite launches multi-brand online store

Brand's website sales could rise to 30% of total, says Singapore GM
Monday, January 16, 2017 - 05:50
by
Mr Peerubandi said Samsonite has always been able to adapt to the changing needs of travellers and this has helped the brand "more than just survive" for over 100 years.
Singapore

SAMSONITE, the world's largest branded-luggage maker, is on a journey to space - cyberspace, that is.

It is launching its multi-brand portal on Monday, immediately targeting 5 per cent of its business there.

Samsonite Singapore general manager Satish Peerubandi

