SBI Offshore reconstitutes board, appoints finance manager

SBI Offshore said on Monday that it has reconstituted its board of directors and appointed a new finance manager following a spate of departures including the chief executive officer and an independent director.

With the resignation of its chief financial officer Amy Soh Wai Ling, whose last day of service is Sept 15, the board has also decided to promote assistant finance manager Yvonne Goh to finance manager to handle and oversee all matters and functions relating to financial, accounting, compliance, reporting and administration.

The effective date and the terms for the formal promotion of Ms Goh is being finalised.

SBI Offshore also said on Monday that it has reconstituted its board, with the appointment of new members for the various board committees, and a new chairman for the nominating committee.

This followed the resignation of independent non-executive director Ahmad Subri bin Abdullah, who relinquished his position as chairman of the nominating committee and a member of the audit and risk management committee and remuneration committee.

Chan Lai Thong also ceased to be the group's CEO on Aug 16 and resigned as an executive director on Aug 31.