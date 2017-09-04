You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SBI Offshore reconstitutes board, appoints finance manager

Monday, September 4, 2017 - 08:50
lynkhoo@sph.com.sg@LynetteKhooBT

SBI Offshore said on Monday that it has reconstituted its board of directors and appointed a new finance manager following a spate of departures including the chief executive officer and an independent director.

With the resignation of its chief financial officer Amy Soh Wai Ling, whose last day of service is Sept 15, the board has also decided to promote assistant finance manager Yvonne Goh to finance manager to handle and oversee all matters and functions relating to financial, accounting, compliance, reporting and administration.

The effective date and the terms for the formal promotion of Ms Goh is being finalised.

SBI Offshore also said on Monday that it has reconstituted its board, with the appointment of new members for the various board committees, and a new chairman for the nominating committee.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

This followed the resignation of independent non-executive director Ahmad Subri bin Abdullah, who relinquished his position as chairman of the nominating committee and a member of the audit and risk management committee and remuneration committee.

Chan Lai Thong also ceased to be the group's CEO on Aug 16 and resigned as an executive director on Aug 31.
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Companies & Markets

China Everbright Water consortium bags 1.47b yuan Nanning project

YuuZoo JV buys business, assets of Cinram Logistics France

In for a scary taxi ride

No to durians, but 'yes' to high-tech farming

New Silkroutes looks like it's on recovery route

US stocks weather the storm to hit new highs

Editor's Choice

BT_20170904_KRBLOC_3067074.jpg
Sep 4, 2017
Real Estate

Latest bout of en bloc sales could yield over 12,000 new homes

BT_20170904_JLICO21_3067781.jpg
Sep 4, 2017
Banking & Finance

Reining in cypherpunks and the wild token ride

taxi.jpg
Sep 4, 2017
Companies & Markets

In for a scary taxi ride

Most Read

1 Ipoh - sleepy foodie stopover wakes up to new potential
2 Rites of passage
3 Noble Group sells stake in JV to Australia-listed associate Aspire
4 Latest bout of en bloc sales could yield over 12,000 new homes
5 Keppel Land on the hunt for new chief
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20170904_KRBLOC_3067074.jpg
Sep 4, 2017
Real Estate

Latest bout of en bloc sales could yield over 12,000 new homes

land.jpg
Sep 4, 2017
Real Estate

Owners driven by fears of hike in GLS supply

BT_20170904_KRLEGSSS_3067766.jpg
Sep 4, 2017
Real Estate

En bloc surge has legs if pricing stays realistic

Sep 4, 2017
Stocks

Stocks to watch: YuuZoo, Keppel Corp, Everbright Water, Manulife US Reit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening