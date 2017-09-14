Seadrill files for bankruptcy in bid to shrink debt load

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Wilmington, Delaware
SEADRILL Ltd - whose unit North Atlantic Drilling has a standstill agreement with Sembcorp Marine for a rig delivery - has filed for bankruptcy protection after working out a deal with almost all its senior lenders to inject US$1 billion of new money into the company
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal