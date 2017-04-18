Sean Tang Wen-Wei appointed C K Tang CEO

Sean Tang Wen-Wei will be appointed the chief executive officer of C K Tang Limited with effect from April 18.

A SCION of the Tang family will be appointed the chief executive officer of C K Tang Limited with effect from April 18.

The appointment of Sean Tang Wen-Wei, 32, which was announced by company chairman Tang Wee Kit in a statement to the media, fills the post that has been left vacant for months after former CEO Kevin Dyson left in August 2016, The Business Times understands.

The new CEO also sits on the board of directors for both C K Tang and investment holding company Tang Holdings Pte Ltd. The latter owns a 98.31 per cent share in C K Tang.

The newly-installed CEO is the eldest son of Mr Tang Wee Kit.

His appointment completes a series of steps taken to ensure succession planning at the iconic retail company. Tang Wee Kit and his elder brother Tang Wee Sung sold their shares in C K Tang in May 2016 to Tang Holdings.

The offer document said then: "A family succession planning exercise was undertaken by Tang Wee Kit and Tang Wee Sung in May 2006 to ensure that shares held by the brothers . . . which constituted the Tang family assets, remained in the family."

Mr Dyson had only been in the CEO role for four months; he was appointed CEO in April last year, and left the company on Aug 18.

Since Mr Dyson's departure, directors of the company had reported to the executive committee team of which Mr Sean Tang is a member.