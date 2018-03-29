You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Sembcorp Industries' CEO, senior management take voluntary 10-15% pay cut

Thu, Mar 29, 2018 - 12:55 PM
ann@sph.com.sg

SEMBCORP Industries' chief executive Neil McGregor and top management are voluntarily taking a pay cut of 15 per cent and 10 per cent respectively, the company revealed on Thursday in its latest annual report.

The company's non-executive directors, meanwhile, have opted to lower their fees by 15 per cent.

The reductions, which will apply to their renumeration for financial year 2017, is to "underscore their support of the company through these challenging time," said a joint statement by company chairman Ang Kong Hua and Mr McGregor, who was appointed CEO in April last year.

With the cut, Mr McGregor took home S$1.14 million in salary and S$521,000 in bonuses for FY2017. Mr Ang received S$638,000 in director's fees last year, of which S$191,000 was share-based.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In their statement in the annual report, the two said their first priority was to lift the group's performance, with disciplined capital allocation being the key.

2017 was a challenging year for Sembcorp which saw net profit for the year fall 41.5 per cent to S$230.8 million from S$394.9 million a year ago, on lower contribution from its utilities and marine businesses.

To sharpen capital allocation, Sembcorp will be looking at both the strategic allocation of resources as well as the quality of investments.

"By defining our priorities and investment criteria centrally we believe we can better diversify risk, and also capture opportunities through aligning our businesses with trends in the global marketplace," said the statement.

The company will step up capital recycling efforts, with one plan being the proposed initial public offering (IPO) of its India energy business.

"To build a platform for the business' future growth and sustainability, we initiated the process for an IPO of Sembcorp Energy India Limited on BSE Limited and the National Stock Exchange of India, with the filing of a draft red herring prospectus in February 2018," said the statement.

Sembcorp has also entered into a conditional agreement to divest its municipal water operations in South Africa.

Over the next two years, it is targeting divestments of its peripheral utilities assets to deliver estimated cash proceeds of up to S$0.5 billion. This is additional to potential proceeds from the proposed IPO of Sembcorp Energy India.

"We believe that this focus on active and systematic capital recycling will enable the Group to strengthen our balance sheet and deliver sustainable growth," said the statement.

Editor's Choice

BEN_1726.JPG
Mar 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX lowers entry for dual class share listing, safeguards up

20171218_1513600128234_4583660150679517_4_zd2l_zuann.jpg
Mar 29, 2018
Opinion

A considered approach to dual class share listings

BT_20180329_LKWOODLEIGH29_3371907.jpg
Mar 29, 2018
Real Estate

SPH, Kajima break ground on landmark Bidadari project

Most Read

1 Competition Commission says not received notification from Grab, Uber on South-east Asia merger
2 Uber's exit a reminder to startups: you can't burn cash indefinitely
3 ComfortDelGro tells its cabbies to delete Uber app
4 Is deal boon or bane for taxis? Jury is still out
5 24 in Singapore make Forbes' 30 Under 30 Asia list in 2018
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_Noble _reuters.jpg
Mar 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

Goldilocks says liquidation not the only option to Noble's restructuring

Mar 29, 2018
Stocks

Singapore shares enter afternoon session higher on Thursday; STI at 3,413.53, up 0.9% on the day

17 Jalan Batai.jpg
Mar 29, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore property auction sales in Q1 up 31% at S$19.97m

Mar 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

Midas units yet to remit funds due for noteholders' redemption

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening