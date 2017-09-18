You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Sembcorp Marine signs LOI for first pair of CGL vessels

Mon, Sep 18, 2017 - 6:25 PM
hweetan@sph.com.sg@hweetanBT

A subsidiary of large-cap yard group Sembcorp Marine has signed a letter of intent (LOI) with Houston-based SeaOne Caribbean LLC that may mark the design and construction of the group's first pair of compressed gas liquid (CGL) carriers.

Sembmarine said that the LOI inked by its specialised shipbuilding unit will cover at least two large CGL carriers earmarked for SeaOne's Caribbean Fuels Supply Project.

No value was announced for the potential contract award or when it will be finalised.

But the project is reportedly on track for a final investment decision by this November as SeaOne has already secured a 30-year export permit from the US Department of Energy for its CGL production facility.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20170918_YCPROPTECH_8_3078401.jpg
Sep 18, 2017
Real Estate

Property agents face prospect of tech takeover

BT_20170918_CHBIKE4QYS_3089034.jpg
Sep 18, 2017
Companies & Markets

Bike-sharing firm gears up for next cycle

Sep 18, 2017
Companies & Markets

Not bound by neat and tidy definition of a foreign player

Most Read

1 Property agents face prospect of tech takeover
2 Hot Stock: ComfortDelGro stock falls after losing tender to rival SMRT
3 F1 to rev up Singapore's events calendar till 2021
4 Developers' private-home sales so far this year shoot past 2016's full-year figure
5 Dishing out second chances
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

sgtrade.jpg
Sep 18, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports surge 17% in August

sgtrade.jpg
Sep 18, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Sep 18, 2017
Technology

A*Star, Rolls-Royce and Singapore Aero Engine Services launch S$60m lab to develop smart technologies

Sep 18, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore earmarks S$1.5m to build cybersecurity capability

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening