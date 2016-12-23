You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Sembcorp names new president & CEO

Current group president Tang Kin Fei will retire in March after 30 years with the group; he will be succeeded by Temasek's Neil McGregor
Wednesday, December 21, 2016 - 05:50
by
leemx@sph.com.sg@LeeMeixianBT

BT_20161221_LMXSEMB21A_2655204.jpg
Mr Tang (left) has led Sembcorp as group president and CEO since 2005. Mr McGregor is well known in the local industry and has an international track record in the energy and infrastructure sectors.

Singapore

SEMBCORP Industries group president and CEO Tang Kin Fei will retire on March 31, 2017 after 30 years with the group.

He will be succeeded by Neil McGregor, who is currently senior managing director and head of energy & resources at Temasek International - a post

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Just do it? Not for small Singapore retailers selling Nike gear
2 Ex-BSI banker Yvonne Seah gets 2 weeks' jail, S$10,000 fine
3 Serrano CEO declared bankrupt
4 SGD slips; Sibor, SOR higher following Fed hike
5 Singapore releases 5 confirmed sites, 10 reserve sites for sale in 1H 2017
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening