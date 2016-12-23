You are here
Sembcorp names new president & CEO
Current group president Tang Kin Fei will retire in March after 30 years with the group; he will be succeeded by Temasek's Neil McGregor
Singapore
SEMBCORP Industries group president and CEO Tang Kin Fei will retire on March 31, 2017 after 30 years with the group.
He will be succeeded by Neil McGregor, who is currently senior managing director and head of energy & resources at Temasek International - a post
