You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Sembcorp wins bid for 250MW wind-power project in India

Monday, April 10, 2017 - 08:01
by
sandrea@sph.com.sg@AndreaSohBT

india.jpg
Sembcorp Industries has won the bid for a wind-power project in India which is estimated to cost about 19 billion rupees (S$415 million).
PHOTO: SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES

SEMBCORP Industries has won the bid for a wind-power project in India which is estimated to cost about 19 billion rupees (S$415 million).

The project, which will have a capacity of close to 250 megawatts (MW), will be located in the southern state of Tamil Nadu and connected to India's central transmission utility. Sembcorp's renewable energy business in India, Sembcorp Green Infra, received a letter of award for the project following the first national wind-power tender in India.

The electricity output of the project will be sold to India-listed Power Trading Corporation under a 25-year long-term power purchase agreement.

To be funded with internal funds and debt, the project will be developed in phases and fully commissioned in the second half of the Indian financial year ending March 31, 2019, said Sembcorp.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The project award is not expected to have a material impact on the group's earnings per share and net asset value per share for the current financial year, it added.

Sembcorp currently has a power capacity of over 3,800MW in operation and under development in India, comprising both thermal and renewable energy assets.

Globally, the group has a capacity of more than 2,000MW of renewable energy - including wind, solar and biomass - and energy-from-waste in Singapore, China, India and the United Kingdom.

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Ezra chairman's villa in Sentosa Cove being sold
2 Singapore High Court cuts jail terms for Kong Hee and 5 City Harvest Church leaders
3 URA to tackle developers that misrepresent info: Lawrence Wong
4 Ital Auto to be new importer for Maserati
5 After SGX exit, OSIM heads for HK listing as V3 Group
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening