sgsme.sg: SPH launches bilingual portal for SMEs

SINGAPORE Press Holdings (SPH) is launching a portal for local small and medium enterprises (SMEs) on Tuesday, as a one-stop shop for SME-related news and features from its publications and to build an online community of SMEs.

SINGAPORE Press Holdings (SPH) is launching a portal for local small and medium enterprises (SMEs) on Tuesday, as a one-stop shop for SME-related news and features from its publications and to build an online community of SMEs.

The portal, sgsme.sg, will feature a platform for the SME community to ask questions and offer responses on topics relevant to their businesses.

The portal hopes to connect SME owners and entrepeneurs to specialised service providers, government agencies, trade associations and others with an interest in the SME scene.

The portal will be bilingual, and questions and responses can be posted in English and Chinese. sentifi.com Market voices on:

"Such a community, we hope, will empower SMEs to collaborate and pursue bolder growth ambitions, to the benefit of the wider Singapore economy," said sgsme.sg English editor Teh Shi Ning, from The Business Times.

The portal will also curate content from SPH's English and Chinese publications and portals, including The Business Times, The Straits Times and Lianhe Zaobao.

"SMEs constantly seek information and knowledge to get ahead, but are often pressed for time," said sgsme.sg Chinese editor Shen Yue, from Chinese Media Group Digital.

With content relevant to local SMEs pulled into a single site, "we hope this gives SMEs easy access to policy announcements, business trends, interviews, expert commentaries, videos and other insights that will help them grow their businesses".

Users can follow sgsme.sg on Facebook (fb.com/sgsme.sg) and Twitter (@sgsmesg) for regular updates.