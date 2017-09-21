SGX to 'invest strategically' to boost fixed income business

SINGAPORE Exchange (SGX) will look to "invest strategically" to grow its fixed income business, chief executive Loh Boon Chye told shareholders at the market operator's annual general meeting on Thursday morning.

He made the comments while identifying fixed income and foreign exchange (FX) as key parts of a strategy to grow across asset classes.

Mr Loh said that in fixed income, SGX will seek to increase distribution in overseas offices and to invest strategically in opportunities for growth.

The FX asset class will be marketed as a complementary risk hedging or margin offsetting instrument, he said. SGX currently offers 21 currency futures contracts.

The two areas were chosen based on the size of the potential market, the existing ecosystem in Singapore and SGX's existing infrastructure, he said.