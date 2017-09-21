You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SGX to 'invest strategically' to boost fixed income business

Thu, Sep 21, 2017 - 10:25 AM
kenlim@sph.com.sg@KennethLimBT

SINGAPORE Exchange (SGX) will look to "invest strategically" to grow its fixed income business, chief executive Loh Boon Chye told shareholders at the market operator's annual general meeting on Thursday morning.

He made the comments while identifying fixed income and foreign exchange (FX) as key parts of a strategy to grow across asset classes.

Mr Loh said that in fixed income, SGX will seek to increase distribution in overseas offices and to invest strategically in opportunities for growth.

The FX asset class will be marketed as a complementary risk hedging or margin offsetting instrument, he said. SGX currently offers 21 currency futures contracts.

The two areas were chosen based on the size of the potential market, the existing ecosystem in Singapore and SGX's existing infrastructure, he said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Certis CISCO's unit to provide cyber security for Google Cloud Platform

Darco, InfraCo Asia team up for S$50m water treatment projects in Vietnam

Local brands vague about palm oil usage, among other issues: WWF report

China Hongxing Sports' ex-CEO makes S$20.5m offer to buy company's subsidiaries

Management fight erupts at Shanghai Turbo Enterprises' China factory

Great Eastern weighs options on Malaysian unit's stake sale

Editor's Choice

yaohui-ymelectronics-0392.jpg
Sep 21, 2017
Government & Economy

Two-pronged battle plan to keep electronics sector fighting fit

Sep 21, 2017
Banking & Finance

Assets in Singapore family offices close to global average

Jurong Port Tank Terminals.JPG
Sep 21, 2017
Energy & Commodities

Jurong Port, Oiltanking launch venture for new petrochemical terminal

Most Read

1 Hot Stock: ComfortDelGro stock falls after losing tender to rival SMRT
2 Strong rebound expected for small car COE premium
3 Taking stock three years after oil rout
4 Poh Tiong Choon chairman makes S$1.30/shr takeover offer
5 Stocks to watch: Sembcorp Marine, IPC, Rowsley
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Changi Airport.jpg
Sep 21, 2017
Transport

Changi Airport sees 7% rise in passenger movements in August

Sep 21, 2017
Banking & Finance

AIA Group buys Australian insurer for S$4.1bn

Sep 21, 2017
Consumer

Local brands vague about palm oil usage, among other issues: WWF report

Sep 21, 2017
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Great Eastern, OCBC, CCT, Raffles Education

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening