You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Shanghai Turbo releases footage of violent altercation at China factory during 'siege period'

Mon, Mar 19, 2018 - 9:04 AM
chiaym@sph.com.sg@ChiaYanMinBT

CHINA-BASED precision manufacturer Shanghai Turbo has uploaded a video of events which took place when the company was under "siege" - including a violent stand-off at its factory in China.

This comes amid an ongoing tussle over management changes at the mainboard-listed company.

The video contains footage of events which occurred during the "siege period" from April 15 to Sept 20, 2017, the company said in an exchange filing.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

It will be played for shareholders during the company's annual general meeting on Monday.

Shanghai Turbo has been engaged in a legal tussle with former executive director Liu Ming since he was voted off the board in April 2017.

The company said in June that operations at a factory in China owned by a key operating subsidiary had been "temporarily stopped" and, in July, told shareholders that there was an "illegal occupation of the factory premises by some of the former management personnel and their associates".

The dispute came to a head in September when a group of people were allegedly attacked with plastic batons by associates of Mr Liu.

Two of the men said to have been assaulted were Raymond Lim, independent non-executive director of Shanghai Turbo Enterprises, and Zhang Rong, chief executive of its Changzhou 3D Technological Complete Set Equipment subsidiary.

The company sued Mr Liu for "failing to deliver up the factory premises" and also said that the Singapore High Court has granted an injunction to freeze Mr Liu's assets here.

Shanghai Turbo's original video can be seen here.

Companies & Markets

GuocoLand, Hong Leong group bag Pacific Mansion for S$980m, in biggest en bloc deal this season

Stocks to watch: StarHub, Noble, Keppel Corp

Noble Group braces for first bond default as pressure mounts

Vibrant sector sees GasHub opt for Singapore instead of Australia listing

Neuflor fights carpet rivals with on-demand 'smart tiles'

Companies 'will need to make an impact as much as they need to make a profit'

Editor's Choice

BT_20180319_LKCBRE16TURN_3354853.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Real Estate

CBRE plans 'living lab' for new tech at Paya Lebar showcase

BP_Jurong_190318_7.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Energy & Commodities

New power options for Jurong consumers

BT_20180319_NRNEUFLOR_3345655.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Neuflor fights carpet rivals with on-demand 'smart tiles'

Most Read

1 Noble says it won't make payment on 2018 bonds
2 En-bloc fever may be cooling
3 Bitcoin's 'death cross' looms as strategist eyes US$2,800
4 URA launches tenders for residential sites at Mattar Road, Silat Avenue
5 Wrist watch
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

pacific mansion.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Real Estate

GuocoLand, Hong Leong group bag Pacific Mansion for S$980m, in biggest en bloc deal this season

Monetary Authority of Singapore1.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Government & Economy

Economists split on MAS tightening: survey

BP_Donald Trump_190318_72.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Government & Economy

Trump to seek death penalty for drug dealers in opioid plan: White House

Mar 19, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: StarHub, Noble, Keppel Corp

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening