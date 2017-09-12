Shares of Felda Global Ventures climb on appointment of new chairman

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Kuala Lumpur
SHARES of Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd (FGV) rose 4.3 per cent to RM1.71 (S$0.55) on Monday after Azhar Abdul Hamid was appointed chairman of the controversial state-owned plantations company last Friday.
A former top executive of conglomerate Sime Darby, Mr
