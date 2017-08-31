You are here

SIA, Alaska Airlines to launch codeshare flights

Thursday, August 31, 2017 - 12:39
SIA 18164456.jpg
Members of SIA and Alaska Airlines' frequent flyer programmes will also be able to earn miles when travelling on flights operated by either of the two carriers from Sept 27, 2017.
PHOTO: ST FILE

SINGAPORE Airlines (SIA) on Thursday said it has signed an agreement to codeshare on flights operated by Alaska Airlines, in a move that will expand SIA's footprint in the North American market.

Subject to regulatory approvals, the agreement will take effect on Sept 27, 2017.

Under the agreement, SIA will add its "SQ" designator code to Alaska Airllines-operated flights on routes serving 18 destinations within the US and to Mexico.

Existing codeshare flights operated by Virgin America will also be included under the new agreement; Virgin America was acquired by Alaska Air Group in 2016.

Members of SIA and Alaska Airlines' frequent flyer programmes will also be able to earn miles when travelling on flights operated by either of the two carriers from Sept 27, 2017.

The codeshare flights will be progressively made available through SIA's various booking channels, SIA said.

